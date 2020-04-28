Ryan Reynolds is trying to convince so desperately for her to not be a child actress

Ryan Reynoldswho flew to the united states recently, it really, really doesn’t want her daughter to start following your career right now.

This Thursday, the 12th, the father-of-three revealed that her daughter, James F. Reynolds5 years ago, and is wanting to turn into a child actress, during an interview for the program The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After the presenter to play, she said, “theno actor wants to hear it“the star of the Deadpool he said that he is trying to convince her not to get to work right now.

“She wants to be an actressso, ” he said. “I’ve tried to explain it to her. And I said, ‘Look, this is very stressful on the nervous system has to process all of this attention and information. You will develop methods of dealing with this is that it is not to be in good health’. Then, she looked at me as if I had not understood anything“.

It is one of imagionar, Reynolds joked about the situation.