Ryan Reynolds, on the fans: “Almost broke my leg’

What happens when people die? This is the question that you Ryan Reynolds and the number of Squad 6new film in the Series, which debuted on Friday the 13th, promises to answer. The fans Mission: Impossible the Set in the Futureas for the love with lots of action, explosions, and the shock of the violent, will be represented in the new production, directed by Michael BayThis and The Turtles Ninja).

The plot tells the story of a billionaire’s (Ryan Reynolds), who recruits a group of people who, for all intents and purposes, doesn’t exist. They will have their death declared to be officially a – “with no prior criminal history, identity card and marriage-family flat” as in these figures, the ghosts are described and illustrated. In the story, are selected to rid the world of people in a harmful way, including a dictator’s control.

In addition, Ryan is on the cast list: Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), Mélanie Laurent (Bastardos Inglórios), Adria Arjona (Good Omens), Dave Franco (The neighborsand Corey Hawkins (Undercover in the Klan).

Reynolds, who has been in Brazil to promote the film at the Comic-Con Experience, by 2019, have received the report of the HERE the hoodie and glasses at the hotel where I was staying in Sao paulo. In the interview, she spoke about the crash during the event, and the exodus of actors from Hollywood for streaming, and the rise of new platforms such as Netflix. Check it out:

On Saturday, the 7th, during the Comic-Con, is the design, which came from the fans, bowed and almost fell on top of you. What’s going on?

First of all, I have to say that the fans are five times more active than the one from the Comic-Con in San Diego, california (California, usa). This is something that is completely different. And you feel a part of it as well. It’s surreal, and I loved it. But this is a passion, almost broke my leg.

Did you have the reflection of the cat’s head. He leaped at the right time, for the whole collection again. The physical experience of a film of action, it helps to have lightning fast reflexes?

Yes, yes, and lots of it. I could see that they were doing an extra strength to the structure, trying to get close to me…. And I would say they had it easy. But I’m not sure I’ve heard it, because of the structure that caved in with it. When it fell, I realized that if I stayed there, still, I was going to break my leg. I had to get out of there as soon as possible. After that, the barrier fell, I made it a point to go down and see if they would be ok. The important thing is that no-one was hurt.

Despite having done other action movies such as The Double Blast and Blade: Trinityhis forte has always been in the works. As he was exiting the curve and make a plot of the action?

I have to agree with you…. My line is in the mood, I think it’s a person’s kind of funny, but I don’t know how that got started. I would just like to make people smile. It is wonderful to be able to get out of your comfort zone and stretch your limits, but at the same time, it is important for you to keep one foot in front of your desktop. You have a few moments of humor in this film, I wanted to put it in the game it does not seem like a totally bad-tempered. I’m in this new phase of movies from action to comedy.

Do you think that you have to physical of a player in action?

I don’t really have to. I don’t see myself as a muscular guy, all tattooed, that is, when it comes out in the street blowing things up, or holding a weapon, is for people to go out running. I’ve always had this self image of me. I am that actor, tall, skinny, funny, and speaks in an ironic way. This is my “comfort zone”. Michael Bay is going to the bottom of this thing to create a guy that is hard to beat. But I’m not like that. I like the characters that are in between: they do crazy things, but at the same time, they are human and they have fear to do these things.

