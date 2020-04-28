Sandra Bullock has no plans of a wedding photographer

Sandra Bullock has not yet married her boyfriend, the photographer and the model Bryan Randall, in spite of the information available to them, they would have got married in secret last year.

The actress has said that you don’t need a document to be in a ‘serious relationship-and a stable’.

According to the magazine Grazia, the two of you live together for more than two years, and Bryan’s help, the actress, to create her children’s adoptive parents, Louis and Laila.

A source told the publication: “They are like husband and wife. Bryan is the man, that Sally has always wanted at his side, and the two have a great relationship, and it’s not going to change because of a piece of paper,” he said.