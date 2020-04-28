Scarlett Johansson kisses her fiance on the TV show, and states: “for the Love of my life.”

Scarlett Johansson has started to participate in the Saturday Night Live show, Saturday, the 14th, very romantic. The groom is the well-known, Colin Jost, is one of the comedians of the show.
The actress has remembered, who has played six times for the program. However, the most recent, he met Jost.
“It’s so good to be back introducing you to the SNL’s for the sixth time. For the sixth time, is less stressful on the farm. If the show is bad, what are they going to do? Lay off my boyfriend?”, played around with the star in the sky. Afterwards, in order to give you the start of the program, Scarlett Johansson gave him a kiss on the comedian. See below for the. “I have a lot of friends here! I met the love of my life!”, said the actress. The pictures shows Keanu Reeves as the hero of Marvel comics
Currently, the actress is in the movie, the Story of a Marriage in the Series. Already, on April 30, 2020, as it launches into the movie the feature film the Black Widow, in the Marvel universe.
