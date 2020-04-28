Scarlett Johansson says ‘Captain Marvel’ has paved the way for the film to land in the Widow’s Black Pop Series

The animation is great so is the movie land of the The Black Widow,, played by Scarlett Johansson.

In 2010, the Iron man 2 introduced to an assassin named Natasha Romanoff, and over the next decade, the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, he followed it as he helped with the founding of the Avengers, he was facing threats, intergalactic, and, finally, to save the universe by sacrificing himself.

But the public wanted more of the story with the main character and the movie is set after the events of the Captain America: Civil War, just got out of the paper.

The The Pop Series! sat down with the cast and Kevin Feige, president of Marvel on the project. “With the huge success of Captain Marvel and meant it: Yes, we can do it. And to do it right. This is the movie that we’re doing, ” the Black Widow, would not have been possible in the past 10 years,” says Scarlett Johansson.

