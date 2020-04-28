Scarlett Johansson, with two nominations for the prize of the trade Union for Actors in the US – the Observer

Actress Scarlett Johansson received it on Wednesday morning, two nominations for the prize of the trade Union for Actors in the United States, the film “The Irishman,” and “once upon a time… in Hollywood,” to consolidate their status as the candidate for the Award.

The prize of the trade Union of Actors of the usa (Screen Actors ‘ Guild Awards are a good indicator for the Oscars. About four out of the five nominees at the individual level for these awards will be nominated for an Oscar.

In the category of the best performance of the cast in the movie, the nominees are: “The Irish”, in Martin Scorsese’s “once upon a time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s, “Parasites”, Bong Joon-ho’s “The Scandal”, by Jay Roach, and “Jojo Rabbit”, by Taika Waititi. In the movie, “Parasite” is the second film in a foreign language to be nominated for the top prize, the prize of Union of Actors to the United States, which is now in its 26th.First edition.

With respect to the the lead actorhave been nominated for Christian Bale in “the Ford v’s Ferrai” Leonardo DiCaprio in “once upon a time… in Hollywood,” Adam Driver in “Another Story”, Taron Egerton in “Rocketman,” and Joaquin Phoenix in “the Joker”.

Already in the the primary category for the photos the nominees are Cynthia Erivo at “the Harriet” Scarlett Johansson in “Another Story,” Lupita Nyong’in the “We are”, Charlize Theron in “Scandal,” and Rennée bradley cooper is in “Work”.

In relation to the award of the best actress, minor Scarlett Johansson has received her second nomination, for the film ‘Jojo Rabbit’, with all the other nominees are Laura Dern in “Another Story,” Nicole Kidman in “The story”, by Jennifer Lopez at the “Hustlers,” and Margot Robbie in “The story”.

With respect to the nominees for best actor in a secondarythe choices you have for Jamie Foxx in “the Struggle for Justice”, Tom Hanks in “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”, Al Pacino in “you”, as Brad Pitt’s in “once upon a time… in Hollywood” and Joe Pesci are also in the “northern ireland”.

The prizes will be delivered on the 19th of January, in the year 2020.