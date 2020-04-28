Screen the Hot shows today (Monday 28/10) Baywatch: S. O. S. of Malibu – 28/10/2019

The Globe on display today at 22h31 in the Screen is Hot, the film Baywatch: S. O. S. of Malibu, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron.

Mitch Buchannon is a devout, life-on-life, who is proud of his work. While it is part of the new, and displayed in the recruit, Matt Brody, and the two uncover a criminal conspiracy in the local area that could threaten the future of the area.

Baywatch: S. O. S. Of Malibu (2017)
The title of the original: Baywatch
The cast: Priyanka Chopra; Alexandra Daddario; Zac Efron; Dwayne Johnson
Address: Seth Gordon
Type: Comedy

