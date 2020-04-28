Sebastian Stan explains that tight spot that you have lived with a colleague from the Avengers

That would be good for a tight spot become a reason of ridicule for the Sebastian Stan who will star in the soon-to-series from the Marvel/ Disney+ The Hawk and the man of war in Winter. When you take part in a radio show last week he responded to a situation in which he has lived with actress Gwyneth Paltrow, his colleague in the Avengers, revealing that when he found it, in the event, it didn’t seem to have remembered most of it.

It happened in July of last year, when they met at the launch of a clothing collection for the brand, Valentino’s, and they ended up posing for a picture with us. The picture, posted it on his Instagram, were also present in the model, Lauren Hutton, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the brand’s founder, Valentino Garavani, and he wrote in the caption: “Thank you to all of you for inviting me to my first fashion show in paris. I’m also happy for me to Gwyneth Paltrow for the third time. We’re in the same movie…”, a joke on him.

Right now, the radio show, he explained the situation. “I was trying to do was to be honest,” he said on the caption of the photo. “We have been working on this thing, and especially in some of the events of the world, as if I was a fish out of water, but I’m trying to keep myself steady. I am not a guy who likes the people at the top asking how am I doing, and what they are ” hi, it’s me, I am here, see me’,it just doesn’t seem right.”

The star of Marvel comics, said that while he was there, in Paris for Fashion Week, a friend of mine did it, and Gwyneth bring into the picture by saying that they had worked on together. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if it worked [exatamente] together,’ and I said, ‘Hey, I’m Sebastian, by the way’. She released him to look at, and I was just explaining one Of the Avengers, we already know each other’… so the photo was taken, and I’m not even sure if it is [se lembrou de mim]. It was a moment in the tin. Then I thought, ‘oh My God, I went to this poor woman for the third time. She must think I’m crazy.”

This is not the first crisis that has been forgotten in the show, you won’t have to remember what he had done, a share in the Spider-Man: Far away from Home, the fact that he left, Tom Holland, from the heart of the party according to his own words. But that’s Jon Favreau that was in defense of her in an interview saying, “It’s the most focused I have ever known. This is an authentic, appropriate, and current. She is the founder and anchored to the MCU, next to his [Downey Jr]and don’t worry about your performance. It has lots of actors I like to see on the screen right after they finished shooting, but she doesn’t, it relies entirely on the director, and only if you attend the premiere, and then moves on to the next job.”

