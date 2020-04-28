See the official trailer for A Second Chance at life and To Love with Emilia Clarke

Distributor Universal Pictures, Brazil announced this week a new trailer for the film A Second Chance For Love. The novel is the account with the protagonização of Emilia Clarkeactress famous for her role as Queen Daenerys Targaryen on the hit television series Game of Thrones, the cable tv CHANNELS. In the trailer, they appear in scenes from the novel of the actress with the actor, malaysian, Henry Golding, his pair in the movie.

The trailer is part of a strategy to strengthen the dissemination of the film, which arrives on November 28th in cinemas in brazil. Universal has also unveiled more details on the feature, which was inspired by the music of George Michael. “A Second Chance at Love brings the music of George Michael on the soundtrack, including the classic sweet-and-sour “Last Christmas”

the name of the movie [nomedofilmeem it went like this“as well, ” says Universal.

And he added: “The the film will also debut new material that is unreleased from the legendary performer, winner of the Grammy awards®, which has sold more than 115 million albums and has had 10 singles in no. 1, in the course of his career, the iconic”. And with that, the tone of a romantic movie revolves around the work of Michael jackson, showing all the characters.

The direction of the long work is done by Paul Feig, responsible for the Mission, the Godmother of the Wedding (in 2011). The script is signed by the duo of Emma Thompson (who also acts in the production), and Bryony Kimmings.

The secret of the film is an attempt to recover the spirit of christmas through the character of Kate, as experienced by Emilia Clarke. It is worth remembering that the works in the show are non-stop. From the war of the thrones, the christmas carol, going by the wonder of How I Was to You (in 2016), in which he played straight man alongside Sam Clafin, and she has also been listed, according to the portal, ” We Got This Covered, in order to live with the character, Zatanna in the future of the Universe has been Extended in the DC universe.

Check out the trailer:

