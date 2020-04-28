Selena Gomez releases live performance of “Feel Me”

– ADVERTISING

Selena Gomez has released on Thursday (05) to your channel on YouTube, a live performance of the song “Feel Me”.

The video was recorded during a tour of “the Revival Tour”. The singer was in the song, just the shows in rio in 2016, and in recent times it has released to all platforms and devices.

In January, the entertainer has released the long-awaited new album “Rare”, which marked her return to the spotlight. The work includes the hit singles “Look At Her Now,” and “to Lose You To Love Me”.

