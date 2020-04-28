Selena Gomez shows fellow her is: “I have a book of photos in the living room”

Selena Gomez is a fan of Rihanna’s. The singer has shown his adoration for the united states to Barbados for an interview for a video chat to Zane Lowe on Apple, Etc. She showed up that has a book of photos of Rihanna in the living room of his home. “It’s not a good idea to have it there for when I do get a visit from the guys…”, a joke.

Selena Gomez reveals she’s been a Rihanna fan since Day 1! pic.twitter.com/RgK7P2IFWx — Selena Gomez Source@GomezSource) April 27, 2020

According to Selena, she’s always been a fan of Riri and her favorite song is “Love On the Brain”, from the album “ANTI – ” (in 2016). “I’m a big fan of Rihanna since the very beginning. The “SOS” until now,” said the singer. Those who follow Selena knows it to be true. In the age of Snapchat, it’s already standing the videos, listening to the music from Riri.

Interestingly enough, Selena Gomez and Rihanna have never done anything together. You could roll a feat. huh?