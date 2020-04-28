She He can’t wait to build a family with Chris Pratt

Dafter you have separated from Anna Faris is officially in the past year, Chris Pratt came up to the altar, he exchanged wedding rings with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of the famous actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The wedding was held on the 8th of June, almost a month after the ceremony, Daughter, 29-year-old, “can’t wait to build a family with her husband.

It is believed that the couple are planning to have a child, and as it turns out to reveal a source in an interview with People magazine.

“The Guest feels like a lucky girl. It’s really a very beautiful relationship. She can’t wait to start a family with Chris,” said the source.

It will be recalled that the couple started dating in June of last year, and got engaged in the month of January. The wedding was attended by family and friends, and was then followed by the honeymoon, whose destination was Hawaii.

“Your Daughter is still so happy about the wedding and the honeymoon. She still does not believe that it has been married with, Chris, went to the same source.

It will be recalled that the actor is already a dad to a little boy, the little Jack-of-six-years old, as a result of a previous marriage.