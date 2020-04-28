Singer Demi Lovato revealed the meaning of his new tattoo-of-angel – News – Entertainment

American star has made a picture of a model of an angel being raised by the three other
The Composition, with the Metro Newspaper –
13/02/2020 – 14:19
Up-to-date on the 13/02/2020 – 14:21
Demi Lovato has made a new tattoo on the back
(Photo below: Non-Instagram)
Last Tuesday, the 11th, Demi Lovato surprised her fans by explaining, by means of its account of Instagram, the meaning of his tattoo on his neck. The singer is made to the drawing which shows an angel being lifted by three of the pigeons.
“I recently missing from the social media, getting ready for my performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl, but as long as it was away from the social networks, I’ve made a tattoo design is incredibly significant, is made by Mr. Capozzi’s,” said the singer.
Demi Lovato is a tattoo with a reference to the challenges it has faced
“You do a tattoo with him, it was an experience that I never had before. I have no idea what I was doing, I told him about my life and where I was at that moment in time and create a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening that I had,” he said.
“To have a fallen angel, being raised by three other people, a pure (in the Trinity), whereas the inner light that is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the break-up of his wings in the dark was to represent the ‘darkness’ that I was just pouring out,” said the singer.
Capozzi to be part of the opportunity to have worked with Demi Lovato. “Thank You, Demi. I’m so happy to hear that this has been a great experience to be with you. You are a human being, is incredible. As I have already told you, I love your energy. I can’t wait to work with you again,” he said.