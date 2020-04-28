Singer Demi Lovato revealed the meaning of his new tattoo-of-angel – News – Entertainment









Demi Lovato has made a new tattoo on the back

(Photo below: Non-Instagram)



Last Tuesday, the 11th, Demi Lovato surprised her fans by explaining, by means of its account of Instagram, the meaning of his tattoo on his neck. The singer is made to the drawing which shows an angel being lifted by three of the pigeons.

“I recently missing from the social media, getting ready for my performances at the Grammys and the Super Bowl, but as long as it was away from the social networks, I’ve made a tattoo design is incredibly significant, is made by Mr. Capozzi’s,” said the singer.