Skinny and bald? Weird Super Bowl commercial shows the real appearance of Jason Momoa, the Tempest

Now, Momoa has returned to comedy, again with a commercial that was hilarious, though scary, the Rocket-Mortgage”, where he “pops up” and shows his “true self”.

In the commercial, Momoa takes off her “wig, revealing a bald head, and missing out on the areas that are the trademark of the man who portrayed some of the greatest fictional characters of recent memory.

As Jason shows us a side we’ve never seen it, the commercial ends up hilariously when his wife, Lisa Bonet, helps you to raise a small amount of weight as he struggles to pull them up to the chest.

See also: