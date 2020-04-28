Skinny and bald? Weird Super Bowl commercial shows the real appearance of Jason Momoa, the Tempest

Jason Momoa was very famous in the world of pop culture, and giving life to characters such as Aquaman and Kahl Drogo from Game Of Thrones.
Through its new functions as the host of Saturday Night Live, they showed us a side a lot more light than Momoa, it has shown that it can also be fun.
Recommended content:
Aquaman: the Studio is a tribute to Amber Heard, and is then slaughtered by the fans
Now, Momoa has returned to comedy, again with a commercial that was hilarious, though scary, the Rocket-Mortgage”, where he “pops up” and shows his “true self”. In the commercial, Momoa takes off her “wig, revealing a bald head, and missing out on the areas that are the trademark of the man who portrayed some of the greatest fictional characters of recent memory. As Jason shows us a side we’ve never seen it, the commercial ends up hilariously when his wife, Lisa Bonet, helps you to raise a small amount of weight as he struggles to pull them up to the chest. The actor in the Tempest, appears as a villain in the Marvel comics, in the video, and you can see it!
The Rocket for the Mortgage shared a hilarious video via his official twitter account on Twitter, as you can see below. Jason Momoa returns in Aquaman 2, by the year 2022.
See also:
Now, Momoa has returned to comedy, again with a commercial that was hilarious, though scary, the Rocket-Mortgage”, where he “pops up” and shows his “true self”.
In the commercial, Momoa takes off her “wig, revealing a bald head, and missing out on the areas that are the trademark of the man who portrayed some of the greatest fictional characters of recent memory.
As Jason shows us a side we’ve never seen it, the commercial ends up hilariously when his wife, Lisa Bonet, helps you to raise a small amount of weight as he struggles to pull them up to the chest.
The actor in the Tempest, appears as a villain in the Marvel comics, in the video, and you can see it!
The Rocket for the Mortgage shared a hilarious video via his official twitter account on Twitter, as you can see below. Jason Momoa returns in Aquaman 2, by the year 2022.
The Rocket for the Mortgage shared a hilarious video via his official twitter account on Twitter, as you can see below.
Jason Momoa returns in Aquaman 2, by the year 2022.