Sophie Turner, Jaden Smith, Alicia Vikander and the great cast of the all-new collection of Louis Vuitton!

The disclosure

Sophie Turner, Jaden Smith, and Alicia Vikander were among the celebrities chosen for the estrelarem in the campaign the louis Vuitton

To keep on the desire of fashion for the consumer that requires creativity. And Nicolas Ghesquière you have created a fun way for the launch of the collection pre-fall the 2020 the Louis Vuitton! The creative director of the French brand has invited 23 people and each and every one of them had stamped them with a sign the film or the front page of the the book.

Sophie Turner, Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connely, Emma Roberts and Jaden Smith they are the stars of this series “the fashion”, with a touch of romantic and a thriller, and it’s right on top of snow, pelerine, chess, art with a velvet ribbon, and other references retro! This?

The disclosure

In the campaign, the brand has also included celebrities such as Lea Seydoux, Jennifer Connely, Isabella, Ross, and Emma Roberts

