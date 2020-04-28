The 37-year-old Britney Spears remembers the video of “baby one more time” in 1999

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Britney Spears took advantage of the last Saturday (the 27th), so you can share it with your fans and followers a little bit about his routine and ended up re-creating the same look which he wore during the music video for ” Hit Me Baby (One More TIme), which was launched in 1999, during a training session at the gym.

Photo: Playback / Youtube

Clip of “Baby one more time” in 1999

The one that really caught your attention and made sure all the fans are arranged by the icrc with a look at the other one, because the princess of Pop had a t-shirt in plain white and tied in the region of the stomach, just like in the video. Throughout the video, posted by her, Britney spears, who is at the pinnacle of his 37-year-old, said that it would go away by the end of the week the whole working out after a gain of about 900 grams, in the latter-day saints.

“I really didn’t want to do anything about it, but I have to. I have gained 900 grams… So I had to go back to the gym! I am the queen of routine, and I have been since I was a child… I would do pretty much the same thing every day, and some things just don’t change.”

In addition to the t-shirt tied up, she has also appeared on the treadmill, followed by 20 minutes of a cardio workout and a 20 to begin with the top in yellow.