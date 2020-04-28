The 5 secrets of Jennifer Lopez, the star of the Super Bowl at the age of 50 years

Jennifer Lopez’s. Credit: The Archive Of The Magazine

Singer Jennifer Lopez was the star of the show and in the interval of the Super Bowl last night (02 February) in Miami, fl. At the age of 50 years old, and she is even more beautiful. Here, we reveal some of the secrets of (a proper) part of the city. It is also worth noting the following tips, because not every person who comes in this age, standing as much as J. Lo’s. 1 – Sleep is precious Sleep is a precious thing in the routine of the tour. In previous interviews, she has found that sleeping for at least 7 to 9 hours a day every day. This number will increase in time off for 10 or 11 hours of sleep. She also doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, and live a life that’s very clear.

2 – What if J. Lo’s. it already has shown that he has never taken the sun as a young man. She also didn’t drink anything with caffeine. “It really destroys your skin as you get older,” said the Us Weekly magazine. 3 – Workout routine: Iit includes yoga, circuit workouts, and weight lifting. “I feel that the older you get, the more you lose muscle”, I said to her all the time.