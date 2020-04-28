The avengers – Ultimate Scenes of Natalie Portman might be the passages deleted from ” Thor – The Dark World – Welcome to the cinema

ATTENTION! Contains spoilers for the Avengers: Ultimatum. Take care!

The film’s most ambitious, and the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, the Avengers: Ultimate has a number of cameos that pay homage to a decade ago, and the 22 movies that have gone before in the epic conclusion of this first phase of the UCM. While many of the actors from Tilda Swinton to Rene Russo, and John Slattery, and returned to the set to shoot new scenes, with the participation of Natalie Portman is apparently used to scenes being filmed, and then later dropped the ” Thor: The Dark World (2013).

In the film, the brothers Russo shows you all the heroes will divide into small groups to go back in time and rescue all the Jewels doIinfinito prior to His conquer them. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are going to Asgard, in 2013, in time for the event In The Dark World.

As the God of Thunder has an emotional reunion with his mother, Rockei’s going back to Jane Foster’s (Portman), which is the Centerpiece of the Reality that at this point in time, it is in his or her body, in its amended form. The only scene that we’ve seen in the character of a passage, short as it is waking up, and Rocket back to the bed.

After that, the raccoon dogs, only to reappear already in the possession of the Gem, and Jane is not beautiful, but a the picture.

The scene, however, it is very much like the one thrown out of the In The Dark World. In the absence of the interaction of it with other characters, it increases the suspicion that the time it has been re-used. There is no confirmation from the principals, however.

Natalie Portman went on to say, for quite some time, and that his history with the Marvel universe was coming to an end, and that she would not return to the interpretation He. The actress, however, was the avant-première of the Upcoming Deadlinethat has raised concerns about a return to the long form.

Below is a scene deleted from the feature the 2013. Upcoming Deadline it is already playing all over the country.