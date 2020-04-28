The beach house, Sandra Bullock is on sale for$ 25 million

Soniya Jaiswal
The beach house, Sandra Bullock has just been put up for sale on the island of Tybee, Georgia, United States of america (Photo: Playback)

The main character of the film

Some of the 25 million brazilian reais (Photo: Playback)

The beach house, Sandra Bullock, and is located on the ground in front of the beach, at the northern end of the island (Photo: Playback)

The property is for sale with all the furniture included (Photo: Playback)

The property has a main house of 3.360 sqm (m2) (Photo: Playback)

The gymnasium, basketball court, indoor swimming pool (Photo: Playback)

And in the gym (Photo: Handout)

The decor of the house is rustic in style and the beach (Photo: Playback)

The furniture is wooden and the decoration is blue and white (Photo: Playback)

All in all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms (Photo: Playback)

All the appliances are first rate and are not included in the sale price of the home (Photo: Playback)

Sandra and I used to spend a lot of time on the Coast of the Eastern u.s. (Photo: WENN)

But in recent years, there has been a large part of the time on the West Coast, where she lives in Los Angeles with their children, Louis, 9 years old, and Laila, 7 (Photo: WENN)

The actress purchased the home in 2001 for just over a million (Photo: WENN)

The beach house, Sandra Bullock has just been put up for sale on the island of Tybee, Georgia, United States of america.

++ Sandra Bullock adopts a baby girl from three years ago

The main character of the film “Bird Box,” is currently selling his home for a total of 6.5 million us dollars, approximately 25 million dollars. The best of Sandra Bullock it is located on the ground in front of the beach, at the northern end of the island.

This property is also for sale all of the furniture is included as well. The property has a main house of 3.360 sqm (m2) with a kitchen, a gym, a basketball court, a swimming pool and a fitness centre.

The decor of the house is rustic in style and the beach. The furniture is wooden and the decoration is blue and white. All the appliances are first rate and are included in the sale price of a home.

Sandra I used to spend a lot of time on the East Coast of american, but in recent years, there has been a large part of the time on the West Coast, where she lives in Los Angeles with their children Louis9 years old, and Laila7. The actress purchased the home in 2001 for a little over a million.

Check out the photos from the best of Sandra Bullock in the gallery above.

