The BOMB! Robert Downey Jr, “Iron Man”, you can swap out Marvel for DC

Robert Downey Jr, “Iron Man” of Marvel comics, you can “change it” and join the DC universe in the theaters!
According to a rumor picked up by the site We Got This Covered bond), Robert Downey, Jr is being tipped for the role of Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern corps, the new movie from DC.
Recommended content:
Is there a curse? The actors flopam after they come out of the Marvel comics, and see
Other superstars have been traded in for the role of Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern corps. John Krasinski, Tom Cruise, Zac Efron, and Tyrese Gibson are just some of the names. In the Marvel comic, the door to Robert Downey Jr’s seem to be closed at this time, since the character is left at the Upcoming Deadline and the salary of the actor in it is astronomical. Is that Robert Downey Jr will join the DC universe? On the website We Got This Covered bond is well-known for their rumors (which are often not realized), and therefore, it is better to leave a question mark in this question for a while. The star of the Upcoming Deadline reveals why he decided to get out of Marvel
The Green Lantern corps to come to theaters in 2020, but it has been delayed for an undetermined period of time.
See also:
Other superstars have been traded in for the role of Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern corps. John Krasinski, Tom Cruise, Zac Efron, and Tyrese Gibson are just some of the names.
In the Marvel comic, the door to Robert Downey Jr’s seem to be closed at this time, since the character is left at the Upcoming Deadline and the salary of the actor in it is astronomical.
Is that Robert Downey Jr will join the DC universe? On the website We Got This Covered bond is well-known for their rumors (which are often not realized), and therefore, it is better to leave a question mark in this question for a while.
The star of the Upcoming Deadline reveals why he decided to get out of Marvel
The Green Lantern corps to come to theaters in 2020, but it has been delayed for an undetermined period of time.
The Green Lantern corps to come to theaters in 2020, but it has been delayed for an undetermined period of time.