The COVID-19 did Jennifer Aniston to forgive the father who abandoned her in childhood – Present

Jennifer Aniston has put the troubled past that kept him from the father in early childhood, and took full advantage of the multi-COVID-19 in order to re-establish family ties and a lost to here.

You say to the rumors that the actor, John Aniston left the actress in her childhood, when she was only 10 years old.

“Jen has forgiven his father for having abandoned her-she said that” a source close to the star of the series ‘Friends’, in conversation with the newspaper the Daily Mail.

“Their relationship always had its many ups and downs. She went for years without talking to him, but at the beginning of the crisis in the [novo] coronaviruses and she has called him almost every day, and the conversations that took place between them, they are never short,” added the source.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston has 9 billion euros of a nurse infected with the COVID-19