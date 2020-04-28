The director explains the return of Natalie Portman at the ” Thor-Love and Thunder

Speaking to Variety magazine, the director, Taika Waititi, said the return of Natalie Portman in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder.
The film-maker has revealed how he convinced Portman’s return to Marvel comics for a living, the Mighty Thor.
Recommended content:
In The Marvel Comics? Thor of the Avengers and brother to finally do a film together
“I asked her if she was interested in coming back to do something else. No one wants to keep repeating itself. I think that re-playing a character in a way that is interesting to anyone,” he said. “I mean, at least I would not like to keep repeating things. I’d like to go back and change it.” I Love, and the Thunder is scheduled to release on the 5th of November, 2021. Deadline it shows that the hero is the strongest of the Marvel is NOT the Thor, Hulk or Captain Marvel
See also:
“I asked her if she was interested in coming back to do something else. No one wants to keep repeating itself. I think that re-playing a character in a way that is interesting to anyone,” he said.
“I mean, at least I would not like to keep repeating things. I’d like to go back and change it.”
I Love, and the Thunder is scheduled to release on the 5th of November, 2021.
Deadline it shows that the hero is the strongest of the Marvel is NOT the Thor, Hulk or Captain Marvel