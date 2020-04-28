The director explains the return of Natalie Portman at the ” Thor-Love and Thunder

Speaking to Variety magazine, the director, Taika Waititi, said the return of Natalie Portman in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder.

The film-maker has revealed how he convinced Portman’s return to Marvel comics for a living, the Mighty Thor.

“I asked her if she was interested in coming back to do something else. No one wants to keep repeating itself. I think that re-playing a character in a way that is interesting to anyone,” he said.


“I mean, at least I would not like to keep repeating things. I’d like to go back and change it.”

I Love, and the Thunder is scheduled to release on the 5th of November, 2021.

