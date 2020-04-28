The director of ‘gen’: LOCK ‘ shows anime favorite Maisie Williams

During the interview with ComicBook, Gray, Haddock,the director of “thegen:LOCK“ he commented on the work, alongside a stellar cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Dakota Fanning and Asia Kate Dillon.

When asked whether he had to give special attention to one of them and Experience ensures that you have all had a vast knowledge of the genre, and it proved an interesting point of Williams, Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones“.

“I can tell you that it didn’t take long for it all to happen naturally. Michael (B. Jordan) has grown up watching various anime and reading manga. Maisie (Williams) is in love with-One-Punch Man, and he knows a lot more than you can ever imagine. David (Tennant) and already has a wealth of significant science fiction. You have understood all aspects of what we were looking for.”

“In the past fifty years, is a strength of the authoritarian and oppressive, threatening to take over the world. A bold team that is hired to test a new technology for brain research and the pilot See as devastating, but they need to be willing to sacrifice everything to save the world.”