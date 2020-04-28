The Enemy – as the creative Director of the Fortnite made a cameo appearance in Avengers: Ultimatum

Donald Mustardthe creative director of the Fortnitehad a brief appearance in the Upcoming Deadlinefilm with the highest box office in the history of cinema. Mustard is one of those magicians that have received the same training Doctor Strangeand it appears in one of the film’s final scenes, when a Doctor passes on his final message to the Tony Stark.

To quote a tweet from the The Brothers Russodirectors of the film, the Mustard and said: “The Brothers Russo will ask if you want to be Like you, you say YES. And when they say, ‘put this is the tail of a horse and the outfit of the magician, so that you will be able to be in a scene in the end [Benedict] Cumberbatch and Robert Downey, Jr.’ you say, ” YES, LORD! The best. The day.“.

When @Russo_Brothers ask if you wanna be in the Avengers, you say YES. And when they say “put on this ponytail and the wizard suit, so you can be in the final scene with Cumberbatch and @RobertDowneyJr” you say YES SIR! Followers my Best friends? Day. Ever. #AvengersAssemble https//t, co/YDjoYB19FK — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) April 28th, 2020

In addition to this, participation in Mustard, Fortnite will also be part of one of the scenes from the comic relief of the game I, Korg and Miek they are playing in the Battle Royale.