The Fact Check. But Thunberg’s is controlled by George Soros? – The observer

But Thunberg, has been the target of a campaign of misinformation in the world, and the social networks in the Uk have not been an exception. In early December, the activist, spent by the Uk on the way to the climate summit, and came back to appear in articles with false information about the young swede. The web site “the Facts are unknown in the Uk produced an article shared hundreds of times on Facebook in that it shows that the “marionette climate But Thunberg’s is controlled by George Soros”. In this paper, the author presents a lot of information wrong, or is largely anecdotal. This is just one of the dozens of publications that are false about the alleged connection, But for the Patient, which includes photographs, manipulated or false information, that the Patient is the grandfather of the young activist.

The picture that accompanies the article on the web site, “the Facts are Unknown in the Uk” has Louise Marie Neubauer highlighted with red circles. Already, the text is written in Portuguese, although the name of this page refers to the Uk — it is noted that, Actually, you are never without your friends”. The article says that Louise-Marie Neubauer, is “the opportunity to take part in the youth of the international organization for lobbying, and campaign, known as ‘the ONE Foundation’, which is it is funded by the foundation of the eugenistas, George Soros, Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, and Bono, among others, the names of the globalists of the new“.

The us agency Associated Press conducted a fact check on September, is about the relationship of Louise-Marie Neubauer, and Greta Thunberg, and he concluded that the first part is not handled in the secondalthough, at the same, the young German admitted that it is a good friend of the young swede.

From the outset, there is an error in the text, Neubauer, is an ambassador for the One Campaign,” and not the “One Foundation” (which is an NGO in china, which was founded by actor Jet Li, and you don’t have any connection to the One Campaign). Based on the assumption that the author of the text you are referring to the “One Campaign”, the truth is that the organization grew out of a conversation between Bill Gates and Bono at the beginning of the year 2000 on the need to better inform americans about the extreme poverty in the world. It is also a fact, as he wrote to the Associated Press, ” the One Campaign “has ties with Soros, founder and chairman of Open Society Foundation”.

On his relationship with Greta Thunberg, Neubauer, explained to the AP that he met during the summit meeting of the United Nations for the 2018, in Katowice, Poland, and he described Thunberg, as a friend, and an inspiration. “I was so inspired by the way that Rift appeared, as they all seemed to be speechless,” said the German to the AP in march and September.

The photo of Neubauer on the side of the Greta Thunberg is true, although it is not uncommon to find that the company is on the same local area as they have both been very assiduous in events that alert you to changes in climate.

One of the strategies of disinformation to try to connect with Greta Thunberg, the Patient was in a picture in which the multi-billionaire Hungarian (and american,) shows up on the side of the young swede. The photo is a fake (it’s a play) but it has been shared thousands of times through social networks, as if it were real. The handling has been reported by the AFP, Fact Check, and in September of 2019 at the latest.

It is a mount, where it was placed with the face of George Soros, as the original photograph was published a year ago, in December 2018), with the former vice-president of the united states, and is also an activist of climate change, Al Gore. “Thank you Al Gore for being a true pioneer. Quite a few did. It is an honor to have known him,” wrote the activist on the 31st of December 2018 at the latest.

The photomontages or photos out of the context they have been one of the tools used by the campaign of misinformation against Greta Thunberg. Another one of the images that you used in the last year, it was a picture of a child alleged to Greta Thunberg) in the lap of a man who has got a flag of the Islamic State in the background.

It is, as I have already descodificou in the CAR, of a frame of a video clip of a contest the reading of the qur’an is organized by a group of the Islamic State, in Aleppo, Syria, in 2013. Prior to the image being associated with a young activist at an international conference, had denied that the picture was related to the sale of the brides are minors.

But there’s more. In the Portuguese language, namely in Brazil, ran, also on Facebook with a picture of Greta Thunberg inside of a train with a table full of food, while hungry children watched from the window of the carriage. Although you may be an assembly without much technical expertise, thousands of people are believed in, and even led to the CAR Checked the back of a fact check on the photo montage on the matter.

The image of the original, as you can see from the Twitter of Greta Thunberg, that is to 22 January 2019 at the latest, during a visit to the young person in the united kingdom. The legend is, in fact: “Lunch in Denmark”.

Another one of the lies that have been circulated to prove the connection of the young man in Swedish to a millionaire, you’re it Greta is a granddaughter of George Soros. No better than a conspiracy theory. The men of the Rift, are Olof Thunberg Lars Ernman’s parents Svante Thunberg (the father of the young man), and Malena Ernman (the mother of the young woman.

In the course of the year have been many attempts to paste, But Thunberg’s and George Soros. One of the false information that is circulating is that the multi-billionaire has put a young activist of the German (Louise-Marie Neubauer), the following is the sweden all over the place, in order to control it. It is true that Neubauer is a good friend of Greta Thunberg, and that they participate together in a number of ways, which is fine because these events are the manifestations of the weather, and they are both activists. It is also a fact that Neubauer is an ambassador of the foundation, which receives funding from Soros, but the billionaire did not maintain any contact with Neubauer. If the connection to Neubauer, is already being forced to Greta Thunberg’s even more. There are a number of other stories (such as the fact that the Patient to be the father of Greta and photomontages that are trying to force this connection.

Thus, in accordance with the classification of the Observer’s content is:

Wrong

According to the classification of Facebook content is:

FALSE: the major claims of the content that are factually inaccurate. In general, this corresponds to the classification of “false” or “mostly false”, on the site of the verifiers of the facts.

Note: this content has been selected by the Observer, in the framework of the partnership for fact-checking in with Facebook.





