The fans discover that they only now have a beautiful secret that Jason Momoa on Aquaman

Jason Momoa gave a beautiful tribute at the Tempest, and the fans in DC have discovered just now, this is just a fact. The revelation was made on Reddit.
The reference is, in the opinion of the spectators, it is a fitting tribute to the polynesian. The star of the cd is a descendant of these people.
In the scene in question, Jason Momoa is a tribute to that side of Temuera Morrison, who is living with the father of the Tempest. See below for the. The scene in question is one in which the father and son hug each other. Looking back on the film from DC, fans have noticed that the two touch their noses, at the time of the embrace. "They have decided to make adherence to the traditional You to touch their noses, known as Hongi, in order to honor the lineage of the polynesians from them," he says, the explanation is made by a fan.
The new tributes are to be made at the time. The continuation of the long is already in progress. Tempest 2 will arrive on the 16th of December, in the year 2022.
