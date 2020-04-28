The father of Greta Thunberg, “it Was a good idea, my daughter is heading to the fight with climate” International

But Thunberg with his father, Svante Thunberg, at the end of August, upon his arrival in New York city. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Svante Thunberg was the father of Greta Thunberg, was considered a “bad idea” for your love “to be on the front lines” of the fight against climate change. In an interview with the BBC, he added that he did not want to now have an activist past five years, a schedule of classes to go on a strike and the global climate. However, he admits that his 16 year old daughter is “a lot happier” since he has embraced this cause, and millions of people were inspired by it, even though he is worried about the “hatred” that it arouses in the other.

The father Actually admits in the interview that the family has changed their way of life, to “save” her daughter, because she didn’t want to eat or go to school, and not just because of climate change. The girl is a Swedish it has become a symbol of the global fight against climate change, and led their campaign by a number of countries around the world, you’ll never travel by airplane, because of its pollutant emissions. Svante Thunberg acknowledges that her daughter has had problems with depression for three or four years before the start of their strike on the school.

“He’s stopped talking, you stopped going to school,” said Svante Thunberg on BBC Radio 4, adding that the situation with his daughter, and he became the worst nightmare for a father” when she didn’t want to eat it. To help her out, she said, she began to spend more and more time with her and her younger sister, Beata, in her home in Sweden, but her mother, an opera singer Malena Ernman has cancelled the contracts they had to spend time with my family.

It was then that Greta, was diagnosed four years ago with Asperger’s syndrome, a disorder on the autism spectrum, she began to express herself more and more passionate by the need to address the climate crisis, ” said the father, who admitted that the family began to change, and to take the environment more seriously than that, as in the case of a decision by the parent not traveling by plane.

“I have done all of these things, and I knew that these were the things to be done, but it did not do to kill the time, I did it to save my daughter. I’ve got two daughters, and, to be honest, they’re all that matters to me. I just want them to be happy, ” he admitted. “Some people think that it is a special one, and it is very well known, and all of those things. But to me, she is a normal girl,” which, according to him, currently, he is happy, and does what any other teen would do: “dance, laugh, play”.

Svante Thunberg was worried about the “fake news,” with all of the things that people will try to invent it, the anger that this generates”. But he added that he and his daughter have to deal with the critical “incredibly well”. “Quite frankly, I don’t know how she does it, but he laughs most of the time. She thinks it’s hilarious,” he said.

The father of the youth activist is expected that the situation will become “more intense” for his family in the future, and I think that your teenager really, really wants to go back to class.” He went on to explain that, after the completion of 17 years of age, you do not have to follow them on their travels. “If you need me, I’m going to try it,” he said. “But I do think that it is going to, more and more, to do it alone, which is a great thing.”