The hero Dwayne Johnson, could be a crossover sooner than expected, with the character of the DC

The dates have raised the hypothesis among the fans. The meeting of these two powerful characters, it may happen before you expected to.

The producers of Adam Black, and also Shazam! to admit in public that the heroes are going to meet each other. However, the dates are close, the speculation about a crossover, before the expected increase.

In place of a third movie, the hero of Zachary Levi, or a second Adam, the Black fans, do you think the characters will be the first contest on this program! 2.

See also: