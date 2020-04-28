The mansion, which was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, is for sale for us$ 190 million Home She

+



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has been reaproximando to the delight of the fans of the couple, and up to the manor where they lived while they shared the same roof came to the fore: the property is in Beverly Hills, is for sale and the price is announced in October of last year, decreased by US$ 49 million (about$ 208 million) to US$ 44.5 million (Us$ 189,8 million.

Those who fork out this amount, in addition to living in the same environment, and with a little more than 1000 square meters of the old couple, and will include four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a dining room for 20 people, a garden and a covered, indoor swimming pool floodlit tennis court. In the plot there is a guest house.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met again at the awards ceremony on the last day of the 19 (Photo: Getty Images for Turner)

Built in 1934, the mansion in the French style of Normandy, as has been done for the actor, Fredic March, and it’s one of the first built for the stars of Hollywood to the district, according to real estate agent at Hilton&Hyland, which is responsible for the sale.

” alt=”The mansion, which was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, is on sale for$ 190 p. (Photo: Handout)” data-src=”https://s2.glbimg.com/_mag48PgpYwMxQnbzFTIBemm9Bs=/620×413/smart/e.glbimg.com/og/ed/f/original/2020/01/30/brad5.jpg”/>

