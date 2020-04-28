The mother-of-Lady-Gaga-opens the game on the serious issues of mental health in the children TV program – Notes – Glamurama

Cynthia Germanotta. That name sounds familiar to you? She had to prove that Lady Gaga felt “isolated” and “to date” throughout high School, and this led to serious mental health problems on the tour. The mother of the united states has opened up the game on how to deal with depression of a child in the “frame ” Through Mom”s Eyes”, in the programme ‘Today’.

“In high School because of her unique way, she started to experience a lot of battles,” said Cynthia. “I felt isolated in the event. Date. Brought about. And she was beginning to wonder, and to doubt their own abilities. And it was there that she developed a major depression. We have tried our best as parents to help her out, but we didn’t know it all.”

She also said that she didn’t know the extent of the depression of his daughter, because he was not as informed about mental health as it is today: “I Feel like I messed up because I did not see the warning signs”. In 2012, Cynthia joined Gaga on the ‘Born This Way Foundation to empower the next generation and to help people with the struggles of emotional and mental health. “It’s something that is very personal to us, and it dates back to the battle of Stefani’s name (the name for the singer) in their teenage years. She imagined a world in which young people were better equipped to deal with the struggle of who she is,” explains Harrison, who was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the world health organization of the united nations.

“When his career took off, and we were traveling the world and talking to the youth, we realized how many other young people have had a similar experience,” she said to her mother. Lady Gaga has spoken about her mental health, and in December of 2016, and has revealed her battle with the Disorder of Post-Traumatic Stress disorder. “I told the kids today: ‘I have PTSD’. I never told this to anyone before,” he said at the time.

Years later, the artist goes a step further, revealing that his PTSD was the result of a sexual assault that he suffered at age 19. “No one else knew. It was almost as if I was trying to erase from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a monster, huge and ugly. And you have to deal with the monster to heal,” he said in an interview. “For me, with my mental health issues, it was as if I was lying to the world, because he was in a lot of pain, but no one knew about it”, took out Her music, which even now deals with issues which may involve physical pain, such as chronic fibromyalgia, panic attacks, among other things.