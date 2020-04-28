The mother-of-Lady-Gaga-speech about helping her with depression: “I feel like I messed up” – Monet

+



Cynthia Germanotta, just to prove that Lady Gaga felt “isolated” and “to date” throughout high School, and this led to serious mental health problems on the tour. The mother-of-Lady-Gaga talked about how she had to deal with the depression of her daughter, in this episode of the Sunday series, with a digital program, ‘Today’, Through Mom”s Eyes, but her Shenielle Jones Concert, which is called, in fact, Stefani Germanotta – has faced severe abuse at the school.

“In high School because of her unique way, she started to experience a lot of battles,” said Gaga. “Well, you know… if you felt I was an isolated event. Date. Brought about. And she was beginning to wonder, and to doubt their own abilities. And it was there that she developed a major depression. We have tried our best as parents to help her out, but we didn’t know anything,” he said.

The mother said she did not know the extent of the depression of his daughter, because he was not as informed about mental health as much as it is today. “I feel like I messed up because I did not see the warning signs,” he admitted. In 2012, Cynthia Germanotta, teamed up with Gaga at the Born This Way Foundation as a means of building the capacity of the next generation and to help people who struggle with emotional and mental health. “It’s something that is very personal to us, and it dates back to the battle of Stefani in the teen years. She imagined a world in which young people were better equipped to deal with the struggle of who she is.”

“When his career took off, and we were traveling the world and talking to the youth, we realized how many other young people have had a similar experience,” she said to her mother. Lady Gaga has spoken about her mental health, and in December of 2016, and has revealed her battle with the Disorder of Post-Traumatic Stress disorder, during a visit to a group of adolescents, the LGBTQ homeless man in New York city. “I told the kids today: ‘I’m suffering from PTSD’. I never told this to anyone before. So here we are,” she said at the time.

Two years later, in September, she revealed that her PTSD stemmed from a sexual assault that he suffered at age 19. “No one else knew. It was almost as if I was trying to erase from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a monster, huge and ugly. And you have to deal with the monster to heal,” she told Vogue. “For me, with my mental health problems, only half of the battle in the beginning, it was as if I was lying to the world, because he was in a lot of pain, but no one knew about it,” she said. “That’s why I came out and said that he had PTSD, because I don’t want to hide it any more than I already do I need”.

In the year 2018, the actress from ‘A Star is Born’ have made the speeches at the award ceremonies, speaking openly about his “spiral of mental,” which led her to seek professional help. According to Her, their mental health problems have become so severe to the extent that its star has risen and she has developed a list of symptoms of concern.

“There are also symptoms of dissociation and PTSD, and I didn’t have a team, which includes support for mental health,” she said. “It later turned out to be in physical pain, such as chronic fibromyalgia, panic attacks, responses to acute trauma, and the spiral of mental logic, which included suicidal thoughts and behavior in harmony. OK. I broke up with my list, but that list has changed my life. And it has changed my life in a way that was a good thing.”

“I would like to have the resources for mental health care because, even though what I have is treatable and will improve over time, if there is medical care, preventive accessible, to me the most early on, and I believe that it may not have been as bad as in the past,” Gaga continued.

