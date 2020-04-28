The movie “6 Underground”, with Lidia Franco, Ryan Reynolds, will make his debut in the Series

The film’s action – “6 Underground,” from american director Michael Bay, starring by Ryan Reynolds, who tells the cast, the actress is of Portuguese and Lydia Franco will make his debut on Friday on the platform, Netflix and more.

“6 Underground”, made in the year 2018 in Italy, “introduces a new kind of action hero,” says the platform, with the purpose of the six people chosen by the leader (Ryan Reynolds), who has a “I wish only to erase the past to change the future.”

In the film, with the participation of, among others, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, and Dave Franco, the cast of secondary education, with an actress in the Portuguese Lidia Franco’s chosen to be in a ‘casting call’ was held in the framework of the program, the Passport, was sponsored by the Academia Portuguesa de Cinema.

Michael Bay is mostly known for action films from the great state of technical and visual form, such as “Armageddon,” and the film series “Transformers.”

Michelle Franco, a 75-year-old was a dancer on the former ” Companhia Portuguesa de Bailado, but it’s as an actress and the author recognizes it in the theater, in film and on television. Among the most recent projects are the feature films “The man who killed don Quixote”, by Terry Gilliam, “and ” Ruth”, by António Pinhão Botelho.

In the program, the Passport program is an initiative carried out by the head of the ‘castings’ Patricia the Contract, with the aim of promoting the work of the actors of the Portuguese people, by putting them in contact with members of the ‘cast’ of the aliens.