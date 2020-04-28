The New Mutants | Anya Taylor-Joy’s praises Maisie Williams

During the interview, the website of PEOPLE Magazine, Anya Taylor-Joy he made a lot of praise for the Maisie Williamswith whom he played straight man in the filmThe New Mutants“. The ones that interpret Magic and Lupina, respectively.

“I’ve become a fan of ‘Game of Thrones’ recently and have to say that Maisie is a very professional and talented, but at the same time, it is also a wonderful person and very humble. It is difficult to maintain, so the reality is, considering the status that she has achieved in the last few years.”

The five young mutants realize the scope of their powers, and deal with the traumas of the past as they are being held against their will in an accident in a hospital.

The cast of characters we have Anya Taylor-Joy (Fragmented) as a Magic, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Lupinathe brazilian Henry On The Back (13 Reasons Why) how to The Sunspot, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), as The missile and The Blu-Um how to Danielle Moonstar.

The New Mutants is expected to make his debut in 03 and April of each year.