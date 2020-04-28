The Rock in the River. The Foo Fighters, The National, and Liam Gallagher’s right in 2021

The city of Rock, on June 19, 2021. The party is going, at least for this day, in the same way, with the Foo Fighters, The National, and Liam Gallagher’s rise to the world stage of Rock in Rio. The confirmation of the alignment of the initially-thought-to-day on the 21st of June this year, is expected to be maintained, as was confirmed just yesterday, the organization of the festival, in a press release.

Those who have already purchased tickets for this year’s edition did not need to do anything else, since all of the tickets will be valid for the new date, “there is no need for any maintenance or replacement,” says the note. “The same is true for all of those who have purchased a pass for the first weekend of the festival, and that which remains is now available for the 19th and 20th of June, 2021”.

9.Th edition of Rock in Rio-Lisbon will take place on the 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th of June, 2021, at the Bela Vista Park, has been rescheduled due to the pandemic.

As for the rest of the names, are initially recorded, such as The Black Eyed Peas), Post Malone, Duran Duran, Anitta, A-ha, Camila Cabello, or the Bush, there is still no news.

The organization has already made it known that, in the case of these artists not to appear in alignment on the issue of 2021, the festival-goers to have options.

“In the event that any of the artists that initially set out to work on the World Stage in the year 2020 is not a confirmation of the issue from 2021 onwards, the ticket holders for that day can exchange the ticket for a date for you to choose from, making a process of the renewal of the same, or ask for a refund within a period of thirty (30) days from the date of receipt’”.