The series the Series is going to follow up with Kevin Hart in the months after the resignation of Oscar – 19/11/2019

In the Series, and the comedian Kevin Hart, announced today a joint project of the documentary series “Don’t Fuck This Up”don’t fuck with it”, in free translation). The first series was scheduled for the 27th of December, on the platform of the internet.

As said by the actor in a post on Instagram, ” the production is going to go with it for the last year and a half of his life, including the time he was hired, and, shortly thereafter, resigned from the position of the presenter of the academy award-2019 at the latest.

At the time, the tweet old actor resurfaced on the internet, where he was making jokes, homophobic. Hart went so far as to apologize for what he wrote, but rejected the label of ally-LGBTQ+.

“I’m excited about it,” said the actor about the new series. “It’s a snapshot of my life in the last year and a half has been a roller-coaster ride, and then some, with peaks and valleys, the highs and the lows”.

“It’s a very real, very raw and transparent. It’s something that I think people need to see it. I’m always looking for ways to improve and make progress, and it is one of those ways,” he said.

In addition to the controversy with the Academy, Hart has more stories to tell in the time period covered by the series, when he suffered a serious car accident in September and has spent the last few months of a recovery, making his first public appearance in the last 11 days of the month of November.