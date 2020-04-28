the singer reveals daily battle with the disease

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, and while Gaga has opened up the game on this issue and how it hinders your life.

“Be glad it’s not so simple to do. I have clinical depression. There are some things going on in my brain that makes dopamine, and serotonin, may not function right, and I will not be able to get there.

It is as if one could speak, ‘let’s just be happy,’ and I say, ‘go ahead and be happy, p*** * * the’.

See also: