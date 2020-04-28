the singer reveals daily battle with the disease

Depression is one of the most serious problems of the society, and it does not choose race, gender, or social class to affect it.
The proof of this is that it is one of the biggest stars in pop world, Lady Gaga is suffering from a illness on a daily basis.
In a recent interview with Paper Magazine, and while Gaga has opened up the game on this issue and how it hinders your life. “Be glad it’s not so simple to do. I have clinical depression. There are some things going on in my brain that makes dopamine, and serotonin, may not function right, and I will not be able to get there. It is as if one could speak, ‘let’s just be happy,’ and I say, ‘go ahead and be happy, p*** * * the’. Lady Gaga shows you how to take advantage of the quarantine with him; see
The new album of Lady Gaga, it’s Chromatica, it will be on sale from the 10th of April.
