The sisters Kardashians pay tribute to the father Robert Kardashian on the anniversary of the 76-years of it

The sisters Kardashians are paying tribute to your father on a special day.
On Saturday, the 22nd, 17 years after the death of Robert, the famous ” his daughters are using social media to pay tribute to him on what would be the 76th birthday of his.
The first daughter, Kourtney Kardashianshared two photos of her with her father, and her younger sister, Kim Kardashianwhen they were little. “Happy birthday to my dadit, ” she said in the caption. Kris Jennerwho has been married to Robert for 13 years prior to the divorce, in 1991, commented: “with an emoji in love.
“Happy birthday, dad! I feel the need for you to do than you might thinkit, ” said Kim at the Instagram with a black and white picture of her with her father. “Wish you were here to see it all!“.
The youngest daughter, Khloe Kardashianalso shared a series of photos from Robert’s children. “Happy birthday to my gorgeous father!it, ” she said.
Already the only begotten son of Robert, Rob Kardashianalso posted a picture with his father, in which both of them are smiling. “Happy birthday, dad!so, ” he said.
Robert passed away in September of 2003, at age 59, following a battle with cancer.
Most recently, Kim had stamped them on the headlines to talk about that, do you think that your child Ps-Westit is the reincarnation of his father. She said that more than one person came up to him to say that, even before the baby is born. Is this the case?