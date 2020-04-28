The star of Game of Thrones will be a mother for the 1st time

Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas-singer for the Jonas Brothers.
The information comes from Just Jared who claimed that the couple have been hiding a pregnancy at the moment, in order to maintain privacy.
Recommended content:
The actress from the X-Men, all member of the Four: “I don’t give a damn about you”
“The couple have been keeping things pretty private, but family and friends are very excited for them. Sophie is wearing the clothes of your choice at the awards, to be adapted to the body that is changing,” he said of the site. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married in may of 2019 at the latest. The actress is in Game of Thrones, has 23 years of age and older. What has happened to her?” The destination of the character is missing from Game of Thrones, it is revealed
Now, all that remains is to wait to see if the rumors about the pregnancy of Sophie’s Death are true. The couple should decide soon.
See also:
“The couple have been keeping things pretty private, but family and friends are very excited for them. Sophie is wearing the clothes of your choice at the awards, to be adapted to the body that is changing,” he said of the site.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married in may of 2019 at the latest. The actress is in Game of Thrones, has 23 years of age and older.
What has happened to her?” The destination of the character is missing from Game of Thrones, it is revealed
Now, all that remains is to wait to see if the rumors about the pregnancy of Sophie’s Death are true. The couple should decide soon.
Now, all that remains is to wait to see if the rumors about the pregnancy of Sophie’s Death are true. The couple should decide soon.