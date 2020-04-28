The star of the Witcher, Henry Cavill, reveals who you are rooting for in the Super Bowl in 2020

The Super Bowl, the final match of the season for american football, and is one of the most awaited events every year in the united states.
Going far beyond the sport, the event also marks an important day for the pop-culture because, as a result of its huge audience on TV, several trailers, new movies are showing.
In spite of the british, and the star of The Witcher, Henry Cavill, and is familiar with the american culture, after all, working in Hollywood for a few years. At this time, it seems that the actor has started to like each other, and a lot of football, and there’s even a time for the heart. Today, on his Instagram, Cavill has released a photo showing your support for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will play in the Super Bowl LIV. Good-bye, Henry Cavill: the Actor of the Fast and the Furious is in the new Superman look
He also mentioned the fans, for the england squad for the rugby, they will play a match against the French. “It’s the one day of the days, my friends, for a long time, I don’t watch my team (other than the Kansas City Chiefs) to play in the super bowl, and my team is the national rugby union for England, he plays with our old rivals, France, in the tournament of the 6 nations in one day!!! For being so bright, I thought I’d bring a weapon, just a simple selfie with eyes wide open wouldn’t be enough. Today, the polar Bear, and that I should go to the armoured vehicles for the battlefield fans… Now we must drink, drink me in, the honey to soothe our throats, lame to the roars of a challenge and a joy, now, my bear… we’re going to war. We’re Going To England!!! Let’s Go Chiefs!!!”, he wrote to the star in the caption of the photo, where in a montage using a picture of The Witcher, it appears mounted upon a dog, in place of the horse Roach. Zack Snyder has revealed the cover around the ‘ Superman-Henry Cavill
The 1st season of the Witcher that is available to all Netflix subscribers.
He also mentioned the fans, for the england squad for the rugby, they will play a match against the French.
“It’s the one day of the days, my friends, for a long time, I don’t watch my team (other than the Kansas City Chiefs) to play in the super bowl, and my team is the national rugby union for England, he plays with our old rivals, France, in the tournament of the 6 nations in one day!!!
For being so bright, I thought I’d bring a weapon, just a simple selfie with eyes wide open wouldn’t be enough. Today, the polar Bear, and that I should go to the armoured vehicles for the battlefield fans…
Now we must drink, drink me in, the honey to soothe our throats, lame to the roars of a challenge and a joy, now, my bear… we’re going to war. We’re Going To England!!! Let’s Go Chiefs!!!”,
he wrote to the star in the caption of the photo, where in a montage using a picture of The Witcher, it appears mounted upon a dog, in place of the horse Roach.
