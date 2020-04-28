Things are awkward in the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, you don’t know

Separate today, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and have been for many years, the couple is more iconic in the world. The life of a family of artists, we have been always in the spotlight, and a few of the details of the relationship were out of the reach of the paparazzi.
The web site of The Talko separated, some interesting facts about interesting facts about the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
Check it out below! A lot of people think that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their affair during the filming of Mr. and Sra. Smith, which was released in 2005. However, the actor has already said in multiple interviews that the relationship began only after the end of the recording a long time. “After the end of the shoot, the two of us, we realized that there was something different there, something that had not been accredited in the past,” explained Jolie. In march 2007, Angelina Jolie adopted her son Pax Thien. Even being in a stable relationship with Brad Pitt at the time, she was forced to go it alone the process for the adoption of a little vietnamese. According to Time magazine, at that time, the criteria for the adoption in Vietnam does not allow unmarried-in marriage, to adopt children together. Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie had a romance novel in secret? The truth has been exposed
As has already been stated, the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always been a full plate for the paparazzi. A photographer, however, crossed the line to get a picture of the sole of the first heir to the biological couple. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Pitt said that, “for a guy that bought a room in the same hospital as we were, and tried to take a photo through a hole in the roof, this is an illegal activity, but he paid the price and it does the same as well”. The wedding ceremony of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, although focused for just a few guests, it was heavily reported in the media. The couple told the union at the Chatêau Miraval, a French chateau purchased by the two of them. However, it is only the party that was held at the site. The legal confirmation of the marriage, it happened in California, and has been carried out only by a justice of the peace. Apparently, the association of Angelina Jolie with her ex-mother-in-law has already been marked by fights and disagreements. According to Radar Online, the first big falling-out between the Diamond and the mother of Brad Pitt, has been in politics. Jane Pitt, he hated president Obama, and the Diamond was frustrated with the views of the mother-in-law. In addition to this, the mother of Brad Pitt was in the habit of buying clothes that are traditionally female, to take the trouble to Shiloh, which is to always chose clothes more practical and seen as the men’s. The relationship of Angelina Jolie with her father, actor Jon Voight, has always been very difficult. Mainly, after a tumultuous divorce from the actor to the mother of the Jolie]As an Adult. One on one did not participate in the ceremony of the marriage of his daughter, and Jolie said that it “wasn’t healthy” to stay close to the father. When Brad Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the recordings of his Sra. Smith, the actor also was in a serious relationship with Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel from Friends. Both Pitt and Jolie have confirmed that the relationship began after the completion of him with Aniston, but a lot of people think the opposite. The relationship the two shared a community of artists in Hollywood, and to this day, Jennifer Aniston would prefer not to talk about it. Chris Hemsworth, the “Thor” of Marvel comics remembers the 1st and the awkward encounter with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, took just 2 movies put together. The first one is, of course, it was his Sra. Smith, the long-acting, which brought the couple out of the screen. The second one is on The Edge of the Sea, a novel was released in the year 2015. The film was an absolute flop at the box office, grossing a little over $ 3 million with a budget of over 10 million. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were already aware that the magazines that the famous would do anything for exclusive photographs of Shiloh, the first baby to the biological couple. As a result, they have sold the first pictures of Shiloh, and in 2005 for more than $ 4 million to People magazine, a record at that time. The amount you pay is donated entirely to charitable organizations. When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to separate in September 2016, it was clear to everyone that the divorce court would be a lengthy and cumbersome. Many of the properties that were involved, not to mention the care and custody of the children. The legal dispute, the two artists have chosen to the attorneys well-known in the world of entertainment. Pitt has hired Lance Spiegel, a famous pose of the actress, Eva Longoria on her divorce with NBA superstar Tony Parker. Already, Angelina Jolie has chosen Laura Wasser, who has previously defended such celebrities as Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Reynolds and Ashton Kutcher.
