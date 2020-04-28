Things are awkward in the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, you don’t know

As has already been stated, the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always been a full plate for the paparazzi. A photographer, however, crossed the line to get a picture of the sole of the first heir to the biological couple. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Pitt said that, “for a guy that bought a room in the same hospital as we were, and tried to take a photo through a hole in the roof, this is an illegal activity, but he paid the price and it does the same as well”.

The wedding ceremony of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, although focused for just a few guests, it was heavily reported in the media. The couple told the union at the Chatêau Miraval, a French chateau purchased by the two of them. However, it is only the party that was held at the site. The legal confirmation of the marriage, it happened in California, and has been carried out only by a justice of the peace.

Apparently, the association of Angelina Jolie with her ex-mother-in-law has already been marked by fights and disagreements. According to Radar Online, the first big falling-out between the Diamond and the mother of Brad Pitt, has been in politics. Jane Pitt, he hated president Obama, and the Diamond was frustrated with the views of the mother-in-law. In addition to this, the mother of Brad Pitt was in the habit of buying clothes that are traditionally female, to take the trouble to Shiloh, which is to always chose clothes more practical and seen as the men’s.

The relationship of Angelina Jolie with her father, actor Jon Voight, has always been very difficult. Mainly, after a tumultuous divorce from the actor to the mother of the Jolie]As an Adult. One on one did not participate in the ceremony of the marriage of his daughter, and Jolie said that it “wasn’t healthy” to stay close to the father.

When Brad Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the recordings of his Sra. Smith, the actor also was in a serious relationship with Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel from Friends. Both Pitt and Jolie have confirmed that the relationship began after the completion of him with Aniston, but a lot of people think the opposite. The relationship the two shared a community of artists in Hollywood, and to this day, Jennifer Aniston would prefer not to talk about it.

