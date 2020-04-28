This is one of the nail arts, the more fun it: Kylie Jenner has already used it!

The it girl turbinou your nails, and with less brightly-coloured flowers

20 jan 2020, 11h39 – Posted on 17th of jan 2020, 15h22

There’s still a little bit of time for the spring to get out there in the world, but if you are relying on the Kylie Jennerthe weather of the season has already started – at least when it comes to the nail. Last Thursday night (16/1), the it-girl showed her the latest nail art and you, my friend, it’s colorful, and a lot in florida!

kylie-jenner Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner (Instagram/Playback)

It seems that we would want to have fun for real this time! Kylie painted her nails with a shade of nude pink, and above it, drew it several of the flowers, with the petals and the different shades of green, purple, blue, pink,… An inspiration in the work of the japanese artist, Takashi Murakami.

After the nail art ~crossroads~, an option megadivertida! This is the case?


