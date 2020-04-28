Tracker for Natalie Portman is caught in the United States, Who is

+



Natalie Portman (Picture: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman went through a hard time last Tuesday (the 26th), when a man who was well-known for sticking with it, and was arrested in the United States. According to the TMZthe stalker appeared in front of the house, the actress is back in the afternoon, and the Los Angeles police was called in.

READ MORE: NATALIE PORTMAN POSES TOPLESS FOR THE CAMPAIGN, AND THE BRAND NAME OF LUXURY

The tracker says it is in the character of John Wick’s, and had already invaded the residence of the actress in the jan. An order to come closer to Her and to the family of the actress has been ordered, but that he raped her. She called the police, and the man was arrested. She is married to her husband Benjamin Millepiedwith whom he has two children, AlephAnd 7, and Amaliafrom 2 years of age.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.