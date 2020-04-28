Travis Scott, an ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, is a show within a video game

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water”
Travis Scottthat they celebrated the Passover, together with the Kylie Jenner and Stormi Websterjust to do something new in your career. The rapper played a concert inside the game Fortnitethat was totally interactive with the player. Love it!
During the presentation, the players were able to take part in a round of the game. In it, they have been through a number of scenarios full of colors and effects, while could be running at a high speed, jumping huge distances and enjoy all of the songs are sung by a rapper (which even appears as a giant and destroys planets at a given time).
According to the Epic Gamesmore than 12 million people were at the start, during the broadcast of the show.
It is worth pointing out that this is not the first time that the game has been the venue for a presentation. In the past year, DJ Marshmello and made a show by the Fortnite. If you want to see the presentation, please click on the video below: