Travis Scott, an ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, is a show within a video game

Travis Scottthat they celebrated the Passover, together with the Kylie Jenner and Stormi Websterjust to do something new in your career. The rapper played a concert inside the game Fortnitethat was totally interactive with the player. Love it!

During the presentation, the players were able to take part in a round of the game. In it, they have been through a number of scenarios full of colors and effects, while could be running at a high speed, jumping huge distances and enjoy all of the songs are sung by a rapper (which even appears as a giant and destroys planets at a given time).