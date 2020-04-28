Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner attend party post-Oscars

The couple can be together again.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, they are apart from each other for a few months, and sources, and previous reports are correct. Some rumors have suggested that the Individual was unfaithful, but the song came to confront you with this information. “It’s really exciting when you see things that are false about you, once again, these false stories about me cheating on is just not true. Focusing on the life, music and family-at this point it is what it is for real,” he said at the time.

After recent reports that the couple are on their way to a reconciliation meeting on Thursday night at the Oscar’s Vanity Fair, proof that it could very well be the case. Has been the story in Instagram for posting a video of her going to a party in a limo with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as a Individual sitting down in front of him. “Sometimes, it’s your own family,” she legendou on the internet.

Has opened up recently about her relationship with Him, by calling his best friend. “We have a great relationship, we’re best friends,” she said. “The two of us to love Stormi, and we want the best for her. We are connected and co-ordinated. I think [meus pais] in these cases, the Stormi, what they would do. They have been very practical for me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Check out the video below.