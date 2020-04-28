TV series Chris Evans and the highly anticipated

© Instagram / Chris Evans

After a month of filming in dozens of municipalities in Massachusetts, a program of the Apple TV Plus the highly-anticipated starring Chris Evanshas a date for the premiere.





Apple has announced that the first three episodes of the “Defending Jacob”a drama series, limited to eight episodes, featuring the native of Sudbury, will come to their streaming platform on the 24th of April.





Based on a novel by 2012, the same as the name of the author is local-by William Landay, the program goes to Newton and with respect to the assistant prosecutor Andy Barber (Evans), whose life changes when your child is 14 years of age. He is accused of killing a classmate. The crime of force is a Group of the choose between your duty to take the oath to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”according to a synopsis of the plot provided by the device.

