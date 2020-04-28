Video: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back on after the reunion?

The ex-couple reunited on the sidelines of the festival, award ceremony | Photo by: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The meeting of the american actress, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt backstage at the SAG Awards to 2020 – winning actor of film and television arts – has yielded. Vivien Killilea at Best, a photographer who witnessed the embrace of the double-handed over the details of the moment on social media.

According to her, he set off in the direction of the star is so excited that as soon as she came down from the stage with the award for best actress in a drama series for “The Morning Show”.

In the video you can see Brad Pitt holding on to the hand of the Aniston | Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I was a behind-the-scenes of the SAG, and I heard a familiar voice yelling, ‘Aniston! Aniston’s!’. I turned around and I saw this gem of a moment happening,” wrote the photographer.

It wasn’t long before the users of the social network that will make the party online, in large part, thanks to a picture in which Pitt, holding the hand of his ex-wife. But that’s not all it seems. A video of the time shows that this is not much more than a quick interaction – and romantic-have had some – among the stars.

Speculation on the part of the night was a glory to both of them. Aniston has won the award for best actress for her role in the series, “The Morning show”, and in Interview, she received an award for his performance in “once upon a time in… Hollywood. During the course of the event, they attended to each other’s discourses, to an acceptance of each other, showing that the former relationship is left in at least one of a beautiful friendship.

The ex-couple does not seem to save the heartache | Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for five years, between 2000 and 2005, however, the marriage broke down because of the extramarital affair of the actor with Angelina Jolie. In spite of the hopes of the fans up to the present time, the ex-couple have denied any of the others.