WandaVision it’s 100% a creation of Kevin Feige,” says Elizabeth Olsen

In an interview with the program, Jimmy Kimmel Elizabeth Olsen has revealed some more details about the process of creating a series of WandaVision.
According to the actress, the new project for the MCU, and WandaVision he was the one that received the most support, and the involvement of Kevin Feige.
"WandaVision it is 100% a creation of Kevin Feige, he is the one who has had this marvelous idea," said the author of the Scarlet Witch. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will be the protagonists of the WandaVision, returning as the Scarlet Witch, and Vision, respectively. The series will also be treating Kat dennings's hairstyles such as Darcy Lewis, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. WandaVision, and will arrive at Disney in 2021.
