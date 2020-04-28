What is really going on with Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Instagram / Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashianwhich received rave reviews after the show, the new girl, she called the attention of the fans again on Instagram. After posting the photo Younes Bendjima, Kourtney he raised the rumors of a back with an ex-boyfriend.
The click has been made for the Christmas party, organized by the the star a few days ago. They will appear next to a Christmas tree, and the model comes with the hand on the waist of the Kourt.
“Kourtney doesn’t want to admit it or make a big announcement, but it mainly came back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence, but it is not going to give up. Now that they’re back to spending a lot of time together, and it is always close at hand”said a source to E! News.
“Kourtney has never met anyone who felt this kind of chemistry and attraction. He loves to like him, and it’s pretty good, if you so desired”, the source said. “She is leaving behind to bring, and he loves to have you close by. She really doesn’t care about what other people think.”
And this isn’t the first time they bring up the rumors of a reconciliation. A few weeks ago, they were spotted together enjoying a night out in Miami during Art Basel.
Soon after, they were together again, on a magical day at the Disney park in Anaheim, California.
“He would love to go back with her, and she expressed how much you miss her,”a source previously shared with E! News. “Kourtney likes to be close to him, and they had so much fun together…. Younes is a good one with the kids, and things are just easy with him.”
The source added: “Kourtney is not ready to tie on someone else, but you have to feel for Younes. They’re seeing how things work at the moment.”
Please see below for Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian while on vacation in Paris:
