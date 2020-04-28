What is really going on with Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashianwhich received rave reviews after the show, the new girl, she called the attention of the fans again on Instagram. After posting the photo Younes Bendjima, Kourtney he raised the rumors of a back with an ex-boyfriend.

The click has been made for the Christmas party, organized by the the star a few days ago. They will appear next to a Christmas tree, and the model comes with the hand on the waist of the Kourt.

“Kourtney doesn’t want to admit it or make a big announcement, but it mainly came back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence, but it is not going to give up. Now that they’re back to spending a lot of time together, and it is always close at hand”said a source to E! News.