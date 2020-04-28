White | Tom Holland, gives you clues to the story of the movie

When he was asked about the screenplay, by Joe Carnahan, the Holland seemed to be absolutely delighted with the results so far. “I’ve read the latest draft of the script, and it’s one of the best scripts I have ever read. It really jumps of the page.” praise for the actor.

Mark Wahlberg has also been cast in the film, and it will give you the life of the mentor to Nathan Drake, and Victor Sullivan. The character is very much loved by the fans, and for this reason it will be important for him to do well. Tom Holland, also paid tribute to the actor.

“I don’t think that Mark Wahlberg is going to be a good Attractive and is going to be a lot of fun”you mentioned Holland.

Now, the film is expected to be launched on the day March 05, 2021 to see the world. But Sony has not yet named a director for the project, with Reuben Fleischer, the principal’s name.

The film will take place before Uncharted: Golden Abyss. This time it was not really explored in the game, which means it is the adventure in Holland, it will be brand new.

