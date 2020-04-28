Who’s excited to collect more than 300 tons of food for live

Photo: Playback/youtube



The singer, Luan Santana, has raised a total of 328 tons of food to the last live show of what happened in the garden of his house. This information was given by him in the course of publication, in your social networks.

They were raised to R$ 370 million, of 328 tons of food and ten tons of animal feed, the five-ton sacks of waste, 72 of a thousand masks, the 52 billion units of alcohol in the gel to 1,000 gallons of milk-1,000 litres of bottled water, and a ton of cleaning products, more than 500 billion disposable cups in addition to pillow covers, quilts, pillows, sheets, and blankets.

“It was a beautiful thing. I had to see you on here and thank each and every one of you…. Together, we’re going to win this fight. That amazing night that we lived in. It was hard when I lay down on the bed, trying to take it all in. It took me a while to sleep and especially after I’ve seen the numbers of what we raised. Me thrilled to imagine the reaction of anyone who’s going to get,” he said.

The live, broadcast last Sunday (26), and completed the 24 hours as the video is the most watched in the world on YouTube. He had over 15 million views.

SOLIDARITY

The wavelength of the lives of solidarity, ” it is not right now. Singers, such as Gusttavo Lima, Linda Thomas, Leo Santana e Ivete Sangalo also took home the funds to make a donation.

At the international level, the actors are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have decided to give away$ 1 million (approximately$ 4.95 million for two charities based in the United States and Canada, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The film’s north american host Oprah Winfrey, announced that it would donate US$ 10 million (approximately R$ 52 million) for initiatives to combat the coronavirus, including a new initiative called ” America’s Food Fund the Food club, which was launched in conjunction with Apple, the Ford Foundation, Laurene Powell Jobs, and the american actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Once you get the Covid-19, Pink has announced that it has donated US$ 500,000 (approximately$ 2.6 million) to the Emergency Fund at the Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, pennsylvania, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who has worked there for 18 years. It still gave the same amount of money for the Crisis Fund for the Emergency Covid-19, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles.

Singer Justin Timberlake has also said that it would make a contribution, the amount of which has not been disclosed to the donation of food, in Memphis, Tenn., his hometown. “This is a time of crazy, but keep in mind that we are all in it together. Support your local community by taking food to those who need it,” he said on Instagram.

Already, Rihanna has made a donation of US$ 5 million (or around$ 25.3 million) as part of the NGO’s Clara Lionel Foudantion, of which he is a founding member, initiative to combat the coronavirus in the around the world.

In addition, Penelope Cruz, has made a donation to a hospital in Madrid, Spain, in order to contribute to the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which has the 64-thousand confirmed cases and over 4,000 deaths due to the virus. In his profile on a social networking site, the actress told us she bought more than 100 thousand of gloves, and 20 thousand masks.

Source: The Leaf Press